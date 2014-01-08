In Case You Need Another Crazy View Of The Polar Vortex...

Here’s another view of the frigid polar vortex, this time from NOAA.

That mass of blue represents the frigid temperatures that descended on Canada and parts of the United State due to a polar vortex sweeping down from the North Pole.

As we’ve explained before, polar vortexes are nothing new. They become stronger during the winter and are typically kept in place over the Arctic by a moving air current known as the polar night jet.

In this case, the polar vortex weakened and some parts of cold air flung south into our neck of the woods. The cold outbreak is in no way evidence against global warming, actually, it is potentially the result of melting ice in the Arctic.

