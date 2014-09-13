Central Park Has Never Looked So Awesome From Space

A member aboard the International Space Station took an incredible photo of the island of Manhattan as the station was flying 225 miles above the city. The photo was taken on Aug. 25, 2014.

A similar view of New York City was published by NASA’s Earth Observatory in June, but this one provides much more detail. You can easily see Central Park — that big, green rectangular toward the north end of the island.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.