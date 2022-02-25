‘The View’ host Joy Behar’s comments about her Italy vacation during a discussion about the Ukraine crisis are sparking backlash

Joy Behar. Brad Barket/Getty Images

“The View” co-host Joy Behar spoke about her hopes to travel to Italy during a discussion about the Ukraine crisis on Thursday’s show.

She brought up her travel plans after co-host Sunny Hostin mentioned Ukrainians dying and being displaced.

“I’m scared about what will happen to western Europe, too,” she said.

“The View” co-host Joy Behar has come under fire after she expressed concerns on the daytime talk show that her plans to travel to Italy would be affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m scared about what will happen to western Europe, too,” Behar said during Thursday’s show as she and her co-hosts discussed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“You know, you plan a trip. You want to go there. I want to go to Italy for four years and I haven’t been able to make it because of the [coronavirus] pandemic,” Behar said.

She added, “And now this. It’s like, ‘What’s gonna happen there?'”

Behar made the comments after co-host Sunny Hostin mentioned “estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis, in Europe.”

“We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced,” Hostin said. “It’s heartbreaking to hear what’s going to happen.”

Behar quickly faced backlash on social media for her fears over her Italy trip.

“#joybehar we are all so sorry you can’t vacation in Italy this year. You are ignorant and beyond selfish like the rest of the View!” one Twitter user commented.

“God grant me the absolute confidence and egocentricity of Joy Behar complaining that a war ruined her vacation plans while the bombs are still literally dropping,” another person wrote.

A spokesperson for “The View” did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.