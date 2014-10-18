Here's The Astounding View From The Top Of New York's Tallest Apartment Building

Julie Zeveloff
CIM Group and Macklowe Properties

Construction topped out at 432 Park Avenue last week, meaning the tower is officially the tallest residential building in New York City.

The luxury condo stands at 1,396 feet, slightly taller than One World Trade Center, which is 1,362 feet tall (not including its spire, which brings its official height to 1,776 feet). It contains 104 condos, including ten floors of penthouses. One already sold for $US95 million.

The views from the residences, which are some of the highest homes in the world, are truly astounding. Residents will be able to see to the top of Central Park to the north, One World Trade to the south, and Brooklyn and New Jersey to the east and west.

Developers CIM Group and Macklowe Properties shared these incredible photos, snapped from the top of 432 Park.

Looking north across Central Park, the George Washington Bridge can be seen in the distance.

Richard Berenholtz

From this height, the rest of the city looks tiny.

Richard Berenholtz

To the south, there are views of New York City’s iconic skyscrapers, including the Chrysler Building, MetLife Building, and Empire State Building. One World Trade is off in the distance.

Richard Berenholtz

432 Park has already altered the New York City skyline. It towers above its the other new construction on 57th Street, nicknamed “Billionaires’ Row” for the abundance of luxury condos cropping up there.

DBOX for CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

The building’s 104 apartments start at $US7 million.

DBOX for CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

For those prices, we have high expectations for the interiors. And they don’t disappoint.

432 Park Ave High res dining roomCopyright CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

Designer Deborah Berke took a geometric approach. The huge windows are in a straight line from the front door, making the most of the apartment’s perch above the city.

432 Park Ave High res Living RoomCopyright CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

According to Berke, the oak herringbone floors are a take on Park Avenue’s more traditional apartment buildings.

DBOX for CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

The kitchens will be outfitted with sleek marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

432 Park Ave High res Typical KitchenCopyright CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

But the kitchen’s best feature has to be this 10-foot-long marble breakfast bar framed against the window. Just imagine enjoying your morning coffee here, with all of Manhattan sprawled out below you.

Copyright CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

The master suite’s floor plan was designed so that the bed would be perfectly aligned with the window, offering the best views possible first thing in the morning.

432 Park Ave High res Master BedroomCopyright CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

The master suite has separated his and hers bathrooms. Looking north from the marble-covered shower, you’ll get a peek of Central Park and the Upper East Side.

432 Park Ave High res His Master Bathroom looking northCopyright CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

And to the south, views of the Chrysler Building, the Empire State Building, and One World Trade can all be enjoyed from this free-standing tub.

DBOX for CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

The building’s amenities include a lap pool, with incredible views out double-height windows.

432 Park Ave High res PoolCopyright CIM Group & Macklowe Properties

Madeline Stone contributed to this post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.