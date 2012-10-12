The Stunning View From The Top Of Ultra-Luxury Highrise One57

Ultra-luxury New York apartment building One57 topped out in June, and now buyers are being offered a preview of their views at the still-under-construction highrise, according to The Real Deal.



The 1,005-foot-tall building will be New York’s tallest residential building when it opens in 2013.

Developer Extell sent over a photo of the view of Central Park from the 86th floor of the building, where apartments are selling for tens of millions of dollars. We’re drooling.

Photo: Courtesy of Extell

