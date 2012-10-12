The Stunning View From The Top Of Ultra-Luxury Highrise One57

Meredith Galante

Ultra-luxury New York apartment building One57 topped out in June, and now buyers are being offered a preview of their views at the still-under-construction highrise, according to The Real Deal.

The 1,005-foot-tall building will be New York’s tallest residential building when it opens in 2013.

Developer Extell sent over a photo of the view of Central Park from the 86th floor of the building, where apartments are selling for tens of millions of dollars. We’re drooling.

one57 view from 86th floor

Photo: Courtesy of Extell

