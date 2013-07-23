What It Was Like Inside The Southwest Plane When The Landing Gear Failed

Southwest Airlines Flight 345 from Nashville, a Boeing 737-700, made a rough landing in LaGuardia New York Monday when the landing gear on the right side broke.



10 people suffered minor injuries in the landing.

Authorities said six people had been taken to the hospital, four were treated at the scene, and four others had anxiety attacks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Meanwhile, a video posted to LiveLeak shows the view from inside the plane the very moment the landing gear gave way.

Watch:

Now hears what the landing looked like from the perspective of the terminal:

