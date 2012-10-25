Check Out The Insane View From Frank Sinatra's Former New York City Apartment

Frank Sinatra’s former Manhattan apartment, on E. 72nd Street, is back on the market for $7.7 million, and the views are simply jaw-dropping.



The posh penthouse has a wrap-around terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows to take advantage of the incredible views, according to Real Estate Weekly.

Sinatra owned the apartment from 1961 to 1974.

The apartment features four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and spans 3,200 square feet.

Check out the views:

