Vietnamese Currency Plummets To Record Low As Government Advisor Warns Of A 'Liquidity Shock'

What’s brewing in Vietnam? The country’s currency has hit a record low, after a government advisor warned of the potential for a foreign currency liquidity shock according to Bloomberg.



Bloomberg:

“The most significant macro financial risk that Vietnam may face is monetary risk,” Le Xuan Nghia, vice chairman of Vietnam’s National Financial Supervision Commission, said in Hanoi yesterday. “The current-account deficit is still high, while the exchange-rate mechanism is less flexible. If the country isn’t careful, it may have to cope with a shock of foreign-currency liquidity.”

The dong fell 0.9 per cent, adding to yesterday’s 1.1 per cent loss, to trade at 19,490 per dollar as of 2:35 p.m. in Hanoi, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That was its weakest level since data began in 1993. The central bank kept the reference rate at 18,932 today, unchanged from yesterday.

…

In the so-called black market, the dong weakened to 19,510 as of 2:25 p.m., from 19,445 yesterday at money changers in Ho Chi Minh City, according to a telephone-information service run by the state-owned Vietnam Posts & Telecommunications.

