Vietnamese Airline Fined Over Unapproved In-Flight Bikini Dance Show

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/vnradiovn

VietJet Air, a budget airline in Vietnam, must pay a VND 20 million ($950) fine to federal regulators after allowing a parade of bikini-clad models to entertain passengers without prior approval.The in-flight entertainment, which a few enterprising passengers caught on camera, occurred on a flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang on August 3, according to Digital Journal (via Philip Caulfield at the New York Daily News).



While VietJet is known for having flight attendants entertain passengers, the scantily dressed women on the August 3 flight were not airline employees but contestants in a beauty contest organised by a Vietnamese newspaper.

Vietnamese regulators said that because the show had not been approved beforehand, it breached federal aviation and security regulations, Digital Journal reported.

The show lasted around three minutes but we’re sure that for some passengers, it was the highlight of their trip.

A video and some screenshots of the models (from a YouTube video posted August 6), below.

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/vnradiovn

Photo: screenshot via YouTube/vnradiovn

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DON’T MISS: To Make It As A Flight Attendant In China, You Have To Be Beautiful >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.