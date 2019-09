Photo: Bob Ramsak/Flickr

Vietnam is home to nearly 92 million people and at least seven ethnic groups.Nearly 70 per cent of the country’s population lives in tiny towns or rural areas.



Photographer Bob Ramsak visited Vietnam in 2010 and captured the daily lives of its rural citizens. He was kind enough to share his photos with us.

