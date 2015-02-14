Map shows where all the winning pictures from the World Press photo contest were taken

Yesterday, the World Press Photo contest announced its winners for the year 2014.

The top prize went to the Danish photographer Mads Nissen, who portrayed a gay couple in Russia.

The judges had to select from almost 100,000 photos from all across the world.

Surprisingly, out of the 24 pictures shortlisted for an award, six were taken in Vietnam. It is the highest count for any single country. Vietnam is only slightly bigger in size than the United Kingdom, but is known for its outstanding natural beauty.

The map below, from graphic designer JodySie, shows where the prize-winning entries came from.

Vietnam comes out at top:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.