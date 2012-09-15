Stunning Historical Photos Of Vietnam Recreated Today

Photo: Khánh Hmoong via Flickr

Photographer Khánh Hmoong blends past and present by superimposing historic photographs from Vietnam over the exact location where they were taken from in present day.While some of the elements of the landscapes have changed to reflect modernization in the country, some architectural features remain unchanged.



Hmoong has kindly given us permission to feature photographs from his project ‘Vietnam – Looking Into The Past,’ giving us a unique look of his country’s history and present at the same time.

