Stunning Historical Photos Of Vietnam Recreated Today

Photo: Khánh Hmoong via Flickr
Photographer Khánh Hmoong blends past and present by superimposing historic photographs from Vietnam over the exact location where they were taken from in present day.While some of the elements of the landscapes have changed to reflect modernization in the country, some architectural features remain unchanged.
Hmoong has kindly given us permission to feature photographs from his project ‘Vietnam – Looking Into The Past,’ giving us a unique look of his country’s history and present at the same time.
A North Vietnamese tank crashes through the gates of the Presidential Palace in Saigon on April 30, 1975.
Saigon Central Post Office. The building was constructed when Vietnam was part of French Indochina in the early 20th century.
