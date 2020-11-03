At least 2 people dead and more than a dozen injured in Vienna terror attack

ROLAND SCHLAGER/APA/AFP via Getty Images Austrian Interior Minster Nehammer said late on November 2 that a shooting in central Vienna near a major synagogue appeared to be a terrorist attack and was ongoing.

At least two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a terror attack in Vienna’s city centre on Monday evening, officials told reporters.

Police believe there are several suspects and are on the hunt for all involved, The New York Times reported.

The area where gunfire erupted is a place for nightlife entertainment, bars and Vienna’s main temple, the Seitenstettengasse synagogue.

At least two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in an apparent terrorist attack in Vienna’s city centre on Monday night, multiple news outlets reported.

“At the moment we assume there are several perpetrators,” said Karl Nehammer, Austria’s interior minister.

The Austrian news agency APA reported, citing the Ministry of the Interior, said a police officer was among the casualties.

The Associated Press also reported one of the suspects was killed.

“I am glad that our police were able to neutralise one of the attackers,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. “We will not never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks with all means.”

Nehammer called the shooting an “obvious terrorist attack,” The Times reported.

Seven of the wounded are hospitalized with serious injuries, the AP reported.

CONFIRMED at the moment:

*08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse

*several suspects armed with rifles

*six different shooting locations

* one deceaced person, several injured (1 officer included)

*1 suspect shot and killed by police officers #0211w — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Police have urged residents of downtown Vienna to stay home while they investigate. They also asked people not to distribute photos or video of their whereabouts.

#Vienna #Austria: There is an ACTIVE SHOOTER incident the 1st district near Schwedenplatz/Sterngasse. Police are present and engaging. Stay inside until further notice. Avoid the area, follow instructions from authorities and monitor media for updates. https://t.co/BnKVrMdOrT pic.twitter.com/Fka8c0UkZg — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) November 2, 2020

The shooting took place downtown, which is packed with bars. Vienna’s main synagogue is nearby. It was closed when the gunfire broke out. It was not immediately clear if the synagogue was a target, the Associated Press reported.

Police told Puls 24 that there are at least six crime scenes associated with the shooting, all of them downtown.

JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images Multiple gunshots were fired in central Vienna on Monday evening, according to police, with the location of the incident close to a major synagogue

The president of the Jewish Religious Community in Austria, Oskar Deutsch, tweeted that worshippers were asked to remain indoors when the shooting broke out and not to exit onto the public streets.

In unmittelbarer Nähe des Stadttempels wurde jedenfalls geschossen. Alle Gemeindemitglieder wurden aufgefordert, öffentliche Straßen nicht zu betreten und in geschlossenen Räumen zu bleiben, bis zur Entwarnung durch die Sicherheitsbehörden, die mit der IKG-Sicherheitsabteilung 2/ — Oskar Deutsch (@DeutschOskar) November 2, 2020

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister told the AP he saw at least one person fire shots at people sitting outside bars in the street below the window.

“They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building,” Hofmeister said.

The shooting took place the night before the country would go into a national lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

