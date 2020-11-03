At least 2 people dead and more than a dozen injured in Vienna terror attack

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz, Sarah Al-Arshani
ROLAND SCHLAGER/APA/AFP via Getty ImagesAustrian Interior Minster Nehammer said late on November 2 that a shooting in central Vienna near a major synagogue appeared to be a terrorist attack and was ongoing.
  • At least two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a terror attack in Vienna’s city centre on Monday evening, officials told reporters.
  • Police believe there are several suspects and are on the hunt for all involved, The New York Times reported.
  • The area where gunfire erupted is a place for nightlife entertainment, bars and Vienna’s main temple, the Seitenstettengasse synagogue.
At least two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in an apparent terrorist attack in Vienna’s city centre on Monday night, multiple news outlets reported.

“At the moment we assume there are several perpetrators,” said Karl Nehammer, Austria’s interior minister.

The Austrian news agency APA reported, citing the Ministry of the Interior, said a police officer was among the casualties.

The Associated Press also reported one of the suspects was killed.

“I am glad that our police were able to neutralise one of the attackers,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. “We will not never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks with all means.”

Nehammer called the shooting an “obvious terrorist attack,” The Times reported.

Seven of the wounded are hospitalized with serious injuries, the AP reported.

Police have urged residents of downtown Vienna to stay home while they investigate. They also asked people not to distribute photos or video of their whereabouts.

The shooting took place downtown, which is packed with bars. Vienna’s main synagogue is nearby. It was closed when the gunfire broke out. It was not immediately clear if the synagogue was a target, the Associated Press reported.

Police told Puls 24 that there are at least six crime scenes associated with the shooting, all of them downtown.

Vienna police shooting terroristJOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty ImagesMultiple gunshots were fired in central Vienna on Monday evening, according to police, with the location of the incident close to a major synagogue

The president of the Jewish Religious Community in Austria, Oskar Deutsch, tweeted that worshippers were asked to remain indoors when the shooting broke out and not to exit onto the public streets.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister told the AP he saw at least one person fire shots at people sitting outside bars in the street below the window.

“They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building,” Hofmeister said.

The shooting took place the night before the country would go into a national lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

