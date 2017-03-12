This 1:1 re-creation of Vienna in 'Minecraft' is ridiculously impressive

Ben Gilbert

Ever been to Vienna? Yeah, me neither. It looks pretty great, but flights are expensive and we’re intimidated by its long history of classical music composers (and their hairdos, if we’re being honest).

Thankfully, an enterprising group of “Minecraft” fans are re-creating the city of Vienna. Even better, they’re creating the replica at scale, 1:1, as if you were actually there.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself:

Minecraft (Vienna)ViennaMC

An amber-hued pixel sky over 'Minecraft' Vienna.

MCVienna

The water has a gorgeous blue shimmer -- no wonder it's known as the 'Blue Danube'!

MCVienna

Here's a shot of St. Stephen's cathedral, looking pixelated.

MCVienna

To be clear, the sky looks so pretty because the map's creators are using a 'mod' to make it look realistic. Normally, 'Minecraft' skies are far more pixelated.

MCVienna

There are boats in the river, and construction is in progress.

MCVienna

And here's a shot from above -- remember, all of that on the ground is to the same scale as actual Vienna.

MCVienna

And here's the Vienna Sofitel. We're guessing that there's no mustache along the banks of the Danube in real life, but weirder things have happened.

MCVienna

If long walks are your fancy, this is the 'Minecraft' world for you.

MCVienna

Not quite as ornate as real life, but it will certainly do!

MCVienna

This is the closest we'll get to a skyline, and it does a great job of showcasing the actual cityscape of Vienna.

MCVienna

We're all about these amber-hued skybox shots. It looks so warm and inviting!

MCVienna
MCVienna

As you might imagine, these bizarre-looking train tracks aren't a perfect re-creation of the real thing.

MCVienna

City planners: TAKE NOTE. 'Minecraft' is waiting for you.

MCVienna

The amount of time that goes into creating something of this scale in 'Minecraft' is staggering. We're talking dozens, if not hundreds, of hours.

MCVienna

But it sure is pretty, isn't it?

MCVienna

The team is even re-creating the parks at full scale, trees and all.

MCVienna

One final shot, with the city looking gorgeous.

MCVienna

Check out the rest of the project -- which is over two years deep at this point -- on the team's site:

ViennaMC

The team is called 'MC Vienna' and they're really serious about the re-creation project. Their full site is right here -- check it out!

