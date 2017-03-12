This 1:1 re-creation of Vienna in 'Minecraft' is ridiculously impressive

Ever been to Vienna? Yeah, me neither. It looks pretty great, but flights are expensive and we’re intimidated by its long history of classical music composers (and their hairdos, if we’re being honest).

Thankfully, an enterprising group of “Minecraft” fans are re-creating the city of Vienna. Even better, they’re creating the replica at scale, 1:1, as if you were actually there.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself:

Join us for much more below!

