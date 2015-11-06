This re-creation of Vienna in 'Minecraft' will blow your mind

Ever been to Vienna? Yeah, us neither. It looks pretty great, but flights are expensive and we’re intimidated by its long history of classical music composers (and their hairdos, if we’re being honest).
Thankfully, an enterprising group of “Minecraft” fans are re-creating the city of Vienna. Even better, they’re creating the replica at scale, 1:1, as if you were actually there.
Don’t believe us? See for yourself:
Join us for much more below!
And here's a shot from above -- remember, all of that on the ground is to the same scale as ACTUAL Vienna.
And here's the Vienna Sofitel. We're guessing that there's no mustache along the banks of the Danube in real life, but weirder things have happened.
This is the closest we'll get to a skyline, and it does a great job of showcasing the actual cityscape of Vienna.
The amount of time that goes into creating something of this scale in 'Minecraft' is staggering. We're talking dozens, if not hundreds, of hours.
Check out the rest of the project -- which is over two years deep at this point -- on the team's site:
The team is called 'MC Vienna' and they're really serious about the re-creation project. Their full site is right here -- check it out!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.