The Vienna shooter was released from a deradicalization program by duping his mentors into believing he had renounced jihadism, Austria says

Kyodo News via Getty Images) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday laying a wreath near the site of a gun attack in Vienna.

The perpetrator of the Vienna shootings on Monday night, who was once imprisoned for trying to join the Islamic State terrorist group, had been discharged from a deradicalization program by tricking his mentors into thinking he was reformed, Austria says.

The shootings in multiple locations, which Austrian authorities have deemed a terrorist attack, left four people dead and at least 22 others injured, the city’s police said Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have named the gunman as Kujtim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old with Austrian and North Macedonian dual citizenship. They currently believe he acted alone, according to the BBC.

Fejzulai was sentenced to 22 months in prison in April 2019 for trying to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State, also known as ISIS, but was freed early in December under juvenile law,Kleine Zeitung and the Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, Austria’s interior minister, Karl Nehammer, said that Fejzulai was discharged early under the condition that he would be monitored by a deradicalization program called Derad and that Fejzulai had duped his mentors into believing he had been successfully reformed, The Guardian and The Times of London reported.

According to The Guardian, Nehammer said Fejzulai created an impression that he had deradicalized and wanted to reintegrate into Austrian society, “all while being focused on destroying the system.”

“We are seeing a fault line in our system. There was a premature release of a radicalized person,” Nehammer said, according to The Guardian.

“Fact is: the terrorist managed to deceive the judiciary’s deradicalization program.”

ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer at a press conference on Tuesday in Vienna.

According to The Guardian, the director of Derad, Moussa al-Hassan Diaw, has rejected reports that his program had declared the Vienna attacker safe.

He said Derad provided reports on bimonthly meetings with participants that Austrian courts could consult, adding, “Until a deradicalization program is stopped completely, there is always an element of risk,” according to The Guardian.

The Vienna police said on Twitter on Tuesday that authorities had raided 18 houses had made 14 arrests in connection to the attack.

The attack started at 8 p.m. and ended at 8:09 p.m. when an attacker, identified as Fejzulai, was shot dead by the police,The New York Times reported.

The four victims of the attack were “an elderly man, an elderly woman, a young male passerby and a waitress,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Tuesday, according to The Guardian.

ROLAND SCHLAGER/APA/AFP via Getty Images The police in Vienna shortly after an attack on Monday.

Nehammer said on Tuesday that Fejzulai “was equipped with a dummy explosive belt and an automatic long gun, a handgun, and a machete.”

Kurz said in a Tuesday-morning tweet: “It was an Islamist terrorist attack. It was a hate attack. Out of hatred for our core values.”

The attack took place in Vienna’s busy nightlife district, which is also near the city’s largest synagogue. Monday was the last day Austrians could visit bars and restaurants before the country’s new coronavirus lockdown took effect.

As Insider has previously reported, deradicalization programs vary in their efficacy.

Countries like Denmark, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia have seen demonstrable success in their national programs.

The UK, however, has faced numerous terrorist attacks perpetrated by people released from its programs.

The killings in Vienna appear to be the latest in a new flurry of terrorist attacks to hit Western Europe this autumn.

Those attacks appeared linked to recent moves by France to regulate Islam, amid a clash between Muslim leaders and President Emmanuel Macron over radical Islam and the publication of the insulting cartoons.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.