Situated between Vienna’s Rathausplatz and the Burgtheater, the Vienna Air King event brings mountain bike slopestyle into an urban setting. Last year, 20 riders — including defending champion Brett Rheeder — demonstrated their greatest tricks in the heart of this historic city.

Video courtesy of Red Bull 

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.