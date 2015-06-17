Twitter is following Facebook and making videos automatically play in your feed

You’ll no longer have to press that little play button to watch videos that pop up in your Twitter feed.

The company just announced that videos will automatically play silently in your feed, similar to the way they do on Facebook.

The feature has already rolled out for iOS and the web, and it will be coming to Android in the near future.

Videos will appear muted in your feed, but you can click on any video to expand it into a full screen mode with sound. The new changes also apply to Vines and GIFs shared on Twitter.

Videos will appear in a larger format that’s easier to see when they initially surface in your Twitter feed, too.

Here’s how it looks:

The company is announcing some new changes to the way it charges advertisers to correlate with these changes. Brands will only get charged for a view when the video is 100% in-view on the user’s device and the video has been playing for at least three seconds.

It sounds like Twitter is mimicking Facebook in a few ways. Facebook also supports autoplay videos, and it’s been doing so since 2013. And , Twitter is even charging brands the same way Facebook does by requiring the video to be in 100% view after playing for at least three seconds.

The update comes as Wall Street has been criticising Twitter for its slow growth. It hasn’t seen the same mass appeal as other social networks such as Facebook, and some analysts have blamed that on former CEO Dick Costolo, who just announced he will be stepping down from the company’s helm last week. Now, it seems like Twitter is making one small change that can make its feed more digestible and easier to consume.

