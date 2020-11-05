Videos show Trump protesters chanting 'count those votes' and 'stop the count' outside separate ballot-counting sites in Michigan and Arizona

The Recount/Twitter A still from a dual video showing Trump supporters protesting in Phoenix, Arizona (left), and in Detroit, Michigan (right), on November 4, 2020.

Supporters of President Donald Trump chanted “stop the count” and “count those votes” in separate protests outside ballot-counting stations in Phoenix, Arizona, and Detroit, Michigan.

Videos showed a crowd outside Detroit’s TCF Centre on Wednesday chanting “stop the count” and “stop the vote.”

However, his fans outside the Maricopa County Election Centre, Arizona, where Trump is trailing Biden, were filmed chanting “count those votes.”

The Trump campaign is also filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan to stop the battleground states from counting remaining votes.

Trump falsely claimed victory on Wednesday and made claims of “major fraud” without providing any evidence.

As of Thursday morning, ballots were still being counted in key states. Trump falsely claimed victory in the presidential election on Wednesday. claiming there is “major fraud on our nation,” without providing evidence for his assertion.

His campaign is filing lawsuits to stop remaining votes from being counted in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan. Meanwhile, the president and his GOP allies are insisting that the vote counts continue in Arizona and Nevada, where Trump is behind Biden and looking for electoral-vote pickups.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Videos published online on Wednesday showed crowds pushing to get inside the TCF Centre in Detroit, Michigan, where votes were being counted earlier that day.

One, posted to Twitter by Washington Post photojournalist Salwan Georges, showed Trump supporters inside the centre chanting “stop the count” and “stop the vote.”

Election challengers shout “Stop the count” as poll workers count absentee ballots in #Detroit, Michigan in the 2020 general election @washingtonpost #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/nzWfSSX34P — Salwan Georges (@salwangeorges) November 4, 2020

A second video, posted to Twitter by Detroit-based reporter Annalise Frank, showed Trump supporters outside the centre, also chanting “stop the vote.” They were denied entry by police and security, Frank said.

A third video, posted by NBC News correspondent Steve Patterson, showed protesters inside the centre surrounding the doors to the vote counting hall. “Pizza boxes are pushed against the window to obstruct view. It’s tense,” he wrote.

#BREAKING: Large, animated crush of “stop the count” protestors trying to push their way into TCF hall in #Detroit where ballots are being counted. They’re being blocked by guards at the door. Pizza boxes are pushed against the window to obstruct view. It’s tense. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/zFhzd88skX — Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) November 4, 2020

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims on Tuesday in an attempt to stop ballot counting.

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” the campaign said in a statement.

Across the country, around 200 Trump fans amassed outside the Maricopa County Election Centre in Phoenix, Arizona, late Wednesday night, chanting “count those votes” â€” the opposite of the chants made in Detroit the same day.

Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images Trump supporters gather to protest the election results at the Maricopa County Elections Department office in Phoenix on November 4, 2020.

Chants of “Fox News sucks” also rang out from the crowd, showing anger toward the network’s decision to call Arizona for Biden on Tuesday night.

Some of those assembled outside the Maricopa County Election Centre demanded entry to the facility, MSNBC reporter Gadi Schwartz said.

On Wednesday, a large group of protesters that did not appear to be linked to Trump’s campaign also protested Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, calling for every vote to be counted across the US.

Protesters held signs reading “count every vote,” and “keeping hope alive,” Bloomberg reported. Decision Desk HQ and other outlets called Oregon for Biden on Wednesday.

As Business Insider’s Jake Lahut and Grace Panetta previously reported, Trump has frequently spread misinformation claiming there is widespread fraud and election malfeasance in Pennsylvania, and baselessly claimed that “bad things happen in Philadelphia.”

