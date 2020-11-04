Videos show a humpback whale nearly gulping down 2 kayakers off the coast of California

- A startling set of videos show a humpback whale breaching the surface of the water off the California coast and nearly swallowing two kayakers.
- Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were whale-watching in a tandem kayak near the shore of Avila Beach on Monday when they found themselves swarmed by a massive pool of fish.
- McSorley, who was filming the whales on her phone, told Fox26 News she saw one of the humpbacks approach until it was “right here in my face. Literally.”
- “All of a sudden, I lifted up, and I was in the water,” McSorley said. “I’m thinking I’m dead. That’s what I thought. I’m dead. Because I thought he was going to land on me.”
- One video taken from a few feet away shows the humpback breach from underneath the kayak, with its mouth narrowly missing the vessel as it flipped over.
- McSorley’s video simply shows a blur of blue and yellow as the whale capsizes the kayak, while the two women scream.
- McSorley said both women were assisted by nearby paddle boarders and kayakers, who rushed to their aid thinking the whale swallowed the kayak, though it hadn’t.
- The only casualty from the incident was McSorley’s car keys, she said.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
-
YouTube/CBS Los AngelesVideos show a humpback whale nearly swallowing a pair of kayakers off the coast of Avila Beach, California.
- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w06tbWOnZnQ Read more:
- A Florida man was scalped by a black panther after he paid $US150 for an illegal ‘full contact’ experience at a backyard animal sanctuary
- A 12-year-old Ukrainian tourist and a snorkelling tour guide lost limbs in a rare shark attack in Egypt’s Red Sea
- A photo of a grumpy sea turtle apparently giving the finger won the top prize at this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
- The story behind the video of the Utah trail jogger who stumbled upon some mountain lion cubs and was chased away by the protective mother
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.