Videos Show Devastation Near The West, Texas Explosion

The sheer destruction caused by a fertiliser plant explosion Wednesday night is becoming clearer.



The blast, a 2.1 on the Richter scale, shook homes as far as 50 miles away and leveled everything in its immediate vicinity.

One video of the aftermath comes from a couple driving through the town who had no idea what had happened — and were told by one woman that a plane had crashed.

“Oh my god people’s houses are on fire,” the woman said. “All right let’s get the hell out of here,” The man replies.

On Thursday morning Dallas area journalist David Schechter toured the area, and found the remnants of that house.

Here’s the apartment complex:

After speaking with this hysterical woman, the man holding the camera says, “Yeah, this was not your average meth lab blowing up.””

