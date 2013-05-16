Intense Videos Of The Tornadoes That Killed At Least Six In North Texas

Johnny Ortiz, left, and James South, right, carry Miguel Morales, centre, who was injured in a tornado, to an ambulance in Granbury, Texas, on Wednesday May 15, 2013.

A powerful storm that spawned at least three tornadoes ripped through northern Texas, killing six people and injuring more than 100.



The fatalities occurred in the town of Granbury in Hood County, where county sheriff Roger Deeds said the storm destroyed nearly 120 homes in one neighbourhood.

“At this point… I’ve got 14 people that are unaccounted for,” Deeds told reporters. “It’s definitely a nightmare.”

Granbury is a town of 8,000 located about 65 miles southwest of Dallas.

“We heard the winds whipping and glass smashing everywhere,” one resident told Fox News. “I felt like a long time and when things died down I looked up and saw that the roof was gone.”

NBCDFW.com reporter Jeff Smith said that “dozens of homes” had been destroyed in nearby Cleburne.

The tornadoes were the deadliest to hit the U.S. so far this year.

Here’s an amateur video, showing one of the twisters, taken from someone’s back yard in Granbury:



And here’s one touching down in nearby Milsap:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.