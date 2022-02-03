Videos emerge of US raid in Syria that killed ISIS leader

- President Biden announced on Thursday that ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi had been killed.
- A total of 13 people, including six children and four women, were killed in the raid in Syria.
- The Pentagon said that there were no US casualties.
Video shows what’s left of a compound after US forces raided it, resulting in the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
Biden says ISIS leader blew himself up during US military raid in ‘final act of desperate cowardice,’ killing family members