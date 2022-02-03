Search

Videos emerge of US raid in Syria that killed ISIS leader

Havovi Cooper,Erica Star Domena
  • President Biden announced on Thursday that ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi had been killed.
  • A total of 13 people, including six children and four women, were killed in the raid in Syria.
  • The Pentagon said that there were no US casualties.

Video shows what’s left of a compound after US forces raided it, resulting in the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

