One of the greatest women's fighters of all time completed a 'Grand Slam' of MMA belts after finishing her Bellator opponent in the 4th round

Cris Cyborg defeated Julia Budd at the Bellator 238 show in Inglewood, California, on Saturday.

The win saw Cyborg capture the Bellator MMA women’s featherweight championship, after winning belts in UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce.

It is a ‘Grand Slam’ of MMA titles for Cyborg, an accomplishment which was applauded by Conor McGregor on Twitter.

Cyborg responded to McGregor’s tweet by appearing to challenge him to a boxing match.

Cris Cyborg, one of the greatest and most dominant athletes in women’s fighting, completed a career MMA ‘Grand Slam’ on Saturday when she won another title in the sport.

In her Bellator MMA debut at Inglewood’s Forum in California, Cyborg finished the former Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd in the fourth round with punches.

The victory saw Cyborg win a championship with her fourth MMA organisation, having also won titles with the UFC, Invicta FC, and Strikeforce.

In the early rounds of Saturday’s fight

, Cyborg showed little respect to her opponent, throwing relentless strikes to Budd’s face and body.

This angle of the action shows Cyborg tormenting Budd from a standing position in the third round.

When victory came in the fourth, Cyborg dropped to the canvas, appearing to celebrate the win in disbelief having ended Budd’s unbeaten run of 2,998 days while capturing her title in the process.

.@CrisCyborg caps off her brilliant Bellator debut with a round 4 TKO! ????#Bellator238 pic.twitter.com/byDfekcas7 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 26, 2020

Cyborg’s achievement captured the imagination of the MMA industry, with the former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor calling it “incredible” on Twitter.

Incredible! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2020

Cyborg responded by saying, “When we boxing, champ?” which is a nod to McGregor’s many options across combat sports,having just beaten Donald Cerrone in style earlier this month.

McGregor has been linked with MMA bouts against Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, together with boxing matches against Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao, and now, apparently, Cyborg.

