Shocking videos capture massive explosion that just rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut

Screenshot/Twitter Screenshot of a video purportedly showing explosion in Beirut

A massive explosion shook the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Tuesday, with many feared dead from the blast and shock wave.

The cause of the blast that originated near the city’s port was not immediately known. While early reports pointed to a fire at a fireworks storage facility, the director general of Lebanese intelligence suggested confiscated high-explosive materials being stored at the local port triggered the explosions.

A red-orange cloud, the colour of which could be explained by nitrates, lingered over part of the city after the explosion and was captured in shocking videos taken by Lebanese citizens.

The national news agency reports numerous casualties. Extensive damage has also been reported across the city. Wednesday has been declared a national day of mourning.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A massive explosion and serious shock wave shook the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Tuesday. Emergency workers are presently responding, but the severity of the damage and the number of casualties are unknown.

Videos of the huge blast, the exact cause of which has yet to be determined, quickly surfaced on social media.

Footage of the massive explosion at #Beirut port a short while ago. It's truly frightening. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/OZ0hZ5SwlC — Nader Itayim | ‌‌نادر ایتیّم (@ncitayim) August 4, 2020

Huge blast in Beirut just now! pic.twitter.com/hId8JhZMKV — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that a fire broke out at a fireworks warehouse, suggesting this may have triggered the explosion.

BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH — Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020

Local reports said that the blast was felt miles away.

Looks like lots of minor crackling explosions preceding the big blast. Local media reports fireworks storage. Unclear for now. pic.twitter.com/pzYp34qogG — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

Some observers said they suspected that the massive explosion was caused by the ignition of a massive flammable source like a container full of fertiliser.

Lebanese Army source just told me no cause confirmed yet for explosions in Beirut but possibly a "container of fireworks was burning and the fire spread to reach a nitrate warehouse that led to this massive explosions." — Abby Sewell (@sewella) August 4, 2020

Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, the director general of Lebanese intelligence, dismissed the fireworks explanation as “ridiculous,” attributing the blast to confiscated highly-explosive materials being stored at the local port. Local media reported that the confiscated material was sodium nitrate.

Ibrahim said though that he would not preempt the investigation.

A red-orange cloud, the colour of which could be explained by nitrates, lingered over part of the city after the explosion. The extent of the damage is currently unknown, but local reports indicate that while the blast was focused on the port area, there was extensive, widespread damage across the city, as well as an unknown number of casualties.

The national news agency reports that “the number of casualties is countless.” The head of the Lebanese Red Cross said that hungreds of wounded have been taken to local hospitals. Wednesday has been declared a national day of mourning.

Fireworks explosion?! I felt like I’m dying, I still can’t believe it #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/EMTS470FOH — Ahmad M. Yassine | أحمد م. ياسين (@Lobnene_Blog) August 4, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.