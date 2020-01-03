Photos and videos show the aftermath of the US rocket strike that took out Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani

The stalwart Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed by a US rocket strike in Iraq on Friday, triggering a landslide of anguish across Iran.

The US Defence Department said it took out Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq.”

Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami has promised “a crushing revenge” on the US.

Scroll down to see images of the strike and the reaction in the US, Iraq, and Iran.

Iranians are mourning the demise of the iconic military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a targeted US air strike in Iraq on Friday.

The US Defence Department said it took out Soleimani as he travelled in a car near Baghdad International Airport because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

In response, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami promised “a crushing revenge,” state news agency IRNA reported.

Soleimani was the top commander of the elite Quds Force, also known as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and an iconic figure within Iran, revered for his leadership in the fight against ISIS.

Here’s what the attack site looks like now, and how Iraqi and Iranian factions are responding.

This video, shared by Iran state-owned Press TV, shows the wrecked convoy in which Soleimani travelled near Baghdad International Airport early on Friday morning local time.

US officials told Reuters the strike was carried out by a drone, and that Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), was also killed.

Screenshot/Sky News The site of the US rocket strike which killed Qassem Soleimani on Friday morning.

Those protesting against the Iraqi government celebrated Soleimani’s death in the capital Baghdad on Thursday night.

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

But in Tehran, anti-American protesters took to the streets …

Associated Press Protesters demonstrate the US airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020.

#EXCLUSIVE : Anti-American Demonstrations are taking place in #Iran's capital city #Tehran and condemning the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/3NFX9Aef7Y — Kapil Patil (@Kapil_Patils) January 3, 2020

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, a longtime critic of US foreign policy in the region, sharply criticised the strike on Friday, calling it “extremely dangerous” and a “foolish escalation.”

Soleimani was considered a hero by many Iranians.

Iranians from different walks of life take to streets to mourn martyrdom of General Soleimani who was assassinated in #Iraq by the US military.#Iran #قاسم_سليماني#QasemSoleimani#GeneralSoleimani pic.twitter.com/uuhQzOyCgL — Press TV (@PressTV) January 3, 2020

Iran’s leader of Friday prayers Ayatollah Seyyed Khatami focused his televised worship on Soleimani’s death, and warned the US that it had made a grave error.

LIVE: #Tehran's Friday Prayers leader Khatami comments on assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani https://t.co/L0jUAqq0HN — Press TV (@PressTV) January 3, 2020

“Americans should know that they have not achieved victory, rather, they have come closer to a collapse,” he said.

“I announce that Americans will not find peace anywhere in the world.”

At around 1 p.m. local time on Friday, the US embassy in Baghdad urged all US citizens to leave Iraq immediately.

تنبيه أمني – سفارة الولايات المتحدة في بغداد، العراق، 3 كانون الثاني 2020

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Baghdad, Iraq, January 3, 2020https://t.co/3Cd1N4x6b9 — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) January 3, 2020

This video shows the moment the spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ramezan Sharif, breaks down on live TV while announcing Soleimani’s passing.

Here's the moment an Iranian TV presenter and the IRGC spokesman broke down earlier today. #Soleimani #Iran pic.twitter.com/PdRmqsFAUH — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) January 3, 2020

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei ordered three days of mourning in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

The Iranian nation will honor the memory of the noble Major-General Soleimani & the martyrs with him—particularly the great Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis— & I declare 3 days of mourning across the nation. I condole & congratulate his family. /5

Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Jan 3, 2020 — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 3, 2020

Soleimani’s second in command, brigadier general Esmail Qaani, was named as the new head of the IRGC.

FARS Esmail Qaani.

Source: FARS

Iranian newspapers do not publish Friday editions, because it is a holy day in Islam, but Saturday’s editions will likely carry more images and reactions to the strike.

