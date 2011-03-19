US

6 Ways Video Will Make Money For Your Business

Ramon Ray
Video is an easy and low cost way to expand your reach and increase sales in your business. Robert Scoble showed us that with (ensuring great content!) anyone could create a video channel (that’s you) and build a loyal following.

Gary Vaynerchuk has also shown us that with the creation of videos (he’s done 1,000+ of them) you can not only sell wine, but build a HUGE and LOYAL base of fans, get on TV, write books, be paid to speak and so much more.

The New York Times has a great overview of how YOUR business can create video for business.

You can use video to:

SHOW YOUR PRODUCTS Short of getting a customer in the door or sending a salesperson on the road, online video may be the best way to demonstrate a product.

CREATE A DESTINATION It is easier to win customers if you give them a reason to tune in.

USE ANALYTICS AND TOOLS YouTube offers tools that allow you to measure the effect of your videos.

BUILD A BRAND CHANNEL One way to get the attention of customers is invite them to become your video producers — especially if they jump off cliffs, ski down steep powder ridges or do somersaults on BMX bikes.

ADVERTISE WITH VIDEO YouTube is the second-largest search engine after Google (which owns YouTube) and represents a huge audience of potential customers.

OFFER INSTRUCTION Online video makes it easy to follow the adage “Show, don’t tell.” Many businesses have turned to video for instruction manuals and how-to guides.

Are you ready? Start your first video today and within 6 months you’ll have an entire library of great content.

You can check out my videos here – http://www.youtube.com/smallbiztechnology

