video game Software Sales Up Huge In February

video game console sales, like Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Wii and Sony’s (SNE) PlayStations jumped 19% year-over-year last month — not bad. But U.S. gaming software sales were far more impressive: up 47% y/y, according to NPD Group estimates summarized by Barron’s editor Eric Savitz.



For perspective, that’s faster growth than the industry experienced last December, when sales grew 36% y/y.

The big winner last month: Activision (ATVI), whose U.S. sales jumped 172% y/y thanks to ‘Guitar Hero 3’ and ‘Call Of Duty 4.’ Electronic Arts’ (ERTS) sales, driven by breakout hit ‘Rock Band’, jumped 109%.

THQ’s (THQI) sales were up 58%. And Take-Two (TTWO) — whose newest Grand Theft Auto is finally coming out next month — saw February sales dip 17% y/y.

