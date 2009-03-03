video game Maker THQ's Risk Of Bankruptcy '50/50': Analyst

We already knew video game maker THQ (THQI) was mired in problems, but bankruptcy?

Maybe, according to one analyst. Janco Partner’s Mike Hickey put the company’s odds of survival at 50-50, saying of THQ: “You have mediocre product and you’re running out of cash.”

THQ has put out some deeply disappointing games of late. But we note Hickey has a record of making bombastic statements and false predictions.

The analyst said last week that channel checks showed PS3 price cuts were coming “in the next couple of days” (we’re still waiting). He also claimed Sony (SNE) would be releasing a PS3 without a Blu-ray drive, leaving the “new” PS3 unable to play most/any of the console’s existing game library, an idea that’s faced mockery and derision within the gaming press (including SAI).

