video game Industry Growth Spurt Finally Slowing?

The video game industry has been breaking sales records every year, and this year won’t be any different. But if August’s numbers are any indication, the industry’s monster growth rate is slowing down.



Even with the help of EA’s (ERTS) huge football hit ‘Madden ’09’, video game revenues were only up 13% year-over-year in August, according to research firm NPD Group. As Goldman analyst Mark Wienkes notes today, that’s a big deceleration from the huge growth the industry’s seen over most of this year – game sales have been up 40%+ year-over-year in each of the last six months.

It’s not going to get easier: Wienkes notes the industry will have a harder time outperforming last year in the next couple of months. Sales skyrocketed during the last months of 2007, especially because of big releases like Microsoft’s (MSFT) Halo 3. But this year, Wienkes says that he expects that “the strong growth seen through most of 2008 will continue to moderate.”

