VideoEgg Dumps Video Hosting Clients

VideoEgg‘s conversion from a video aggregator to hosting service to ad network hasn’t been without its victims. Publishers with video still served by VideoEgg are getting Dear John letters, informing them that they’ve got 90 days to find a new video host. Here’s a “personal note” one publisher just received:



Hope this email finds you well.

Our business is changing, and I wanted to send you a personal note to let you know.

On May 31, 2008, we will be shutting down the VideoEgg Publisher and Player service. As such, we will be sending a termination notice to you early next week.

As you know, over the past twelve months, VideoEgg has become a leading video advertising network. We have decided to focus on video and rich media monetization technologies, and therefore are no longer investing in the video platform side of the business. We are trying to consolidate our relationships with profitable large partners and continue our focus on creating higher value ad solutions for brand advertisers.

Please be assured that, until May 31, 2008, all videos uploaded to our servers using the VideoEgg Publisher will be available for playback on your site.

Pursuant to our contract with you, we will provide you with access to your uploaded videos for the next 90 days. If you wish to work with us to allow you to access your videos, please email us at [email protected], and we will assign an engineer to work with your team to provide you with access.

