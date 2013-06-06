How The Creepy 1983 Cult Movie 'Videodrome' Got Everything Right About Modern Life And The Internet

There are two types of movie fans: Those who have been freaked out by the 1983 cult classic “Videodrome,” and those who have never heard of it.



The movie, starring James Woods and Debbie Harry, is about a cable TV executive who becomes addicted to a secret “pirate” video channel that broadcasts a late-night torture porn show called “Videodrome.” The show ends up taking control of his life, through a series of hallucinations.

The movie was made by director David Cronenberg, who has spent a lifetime investigating the creepy interface between sex and technology. He later became famous for “The Fly,” “Dead Ringers,” “Crash” and “eXistenZ.”

What’s interesting about “Videodrome,” however, is the way it explores the idea that the virtual world is more interesting than the real world, especially as it relates to sex.

Bear in mind that Cronenberg shot this idea more than a decade before the internet existed as a household device.

It’s creepy how prescient the movie is about modern life …

