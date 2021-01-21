Zion Williamson bounced a defender several feet into the air in a Derrick Henry-esque highlight

Rick Bowmer/AP Images Zion Williamson scores over Derrick Favours.

Zion Williamson on Tuesday made an impressive layup through contact over Utah Jazz big man Derrick Favours.

Favours went up to challenge Williamson’s shot, took contact in the air, and went flying back.

Much of the NBA world was impressed by Williamson’s strength, comparing him to Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Zion Williamson’s strength and athleticism are on another level, even for veteran NBA defenders.

Utah Jazz centre Derrick Favours learned this the hard way on Tuesday.

During the first quarter between the Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, Williamson took a hand-off at the three-point arc, drove into the paint, and leapt toward the basket. Favours, who is listed at 6-foot-8, 265 lb, jumped straight up to contest Williamson’s shot.

Williamson plowed into Favours, sending him several feet into the air and backward, and finished the layup.

A look at where Favours started:

via NBA TV/NBA

vs. where Favours ended:

via NBA TV/NBA

It was the type of mundane highlight that might not make the “SportsCenter” Top 10, but still wowed the NBA world.

I really believe hes going to legit put someone in a coma one day gollllyyyyy https://t.co/DHrwvtly90 — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) January 20, 2021

Holy cow Zion just went through Favors like he wasn't there… that was scary impressive — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 20, 2021

Zion just plowed over his old friend Derrick Favors with no problem whatsoever. This dude's power and strength is otherworldly. — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) January 20, 2021

if Derrick Henry played basketball ???? https://t.co/9mH9UrJcH1 — CHUBZBURG????R FANTASY SPORTS (@CHUBZBURGER) January 20, 2021

These are grown men with families Zion man ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ https://t.co/ne6Kiaa4qO — Jo ???????? (@JordyMi23) January 20, 2021

Williamson finished the game with 32 points on 14-of-19 shooting, but the Jazz won the game, 118-102.

