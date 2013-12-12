Grizzlies Star Left His Bench During Game To Give A Gift To A Special Needs Child

Late in the fourth quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies loss to the Golden State Warriors, All-Star forward Zach Randolph proved there is never a bad time to show some love for young fans.

Randolph was seen leaving the team’s bench while a teammate was shooting free throws. It turns out a young fan with special needs was trying to get his attention and appeared to indicate that he wanted Randolph’s warm up top. Randolph happily obliged before returning to the bench and giving the fan a thumb’s up.

Here’s video of the touching moment. The full replay comes at the 0:35 mark (via SportsSouth Grizzlies).



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.