Zach Johnson Beat Tiger Woods By Sinking A Shot From The Fairway On The 18th Hole

Zach Johnson beat Tiger Woods and won the World Challenge but only after sinking a shot from the fairway to force a playoff.

Johnson shanked his second shot on the par-4 18th hole, hitting the ball well-right and into the water in front of the green. But after dropping, Johnson then hit a gorgeous approach shot that skipped about a foot past the hole and then rolled back in.

Johnson celebrated by throwing his club up into the air and then chest-bumping his caddy. All Tiger could do at that point was grin (see GIFs below). Johnson went on to win the playoff with a par on the first playoff hole. Here is video of the shot.



Here is the chest bump.Here is Tiger’s reaction.

