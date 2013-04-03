Yu Darvish Missed Throwing A Perfect Game By Inches

Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers was one out away from throwing the 24th perfect game in Major League history when Marwin Gonzalez of the Houston Astros hit a single back up the middle with two outs in the ninth inning.



Darvish just missed fielding the ball as it went through his legs and into centre field (see image below).

Here’s the base hit (via Fox Sports Rangers)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.