A YouTuber pulled off an astonishing 70-step basketball trick shot, including skateboards, trampolines, and a ping-pong ball roller coaster

Barnaby Lane
YouTube/CreezyYouTuber ‘Creezy’ has 142,000 subscribers.
  • A YouTuber with 142,000 subscribers has executed an astonishing 70 step basketball trick shot, and is
  • “Creezy” used skateboards, trampolines, and a ping-pong roller coaster in the trick he called “The Swish Machine.”
  • The video starts with Creezy sinking a very simple basketball shot on the drive outside his house, and ends deep in the woods behind the house with another basket.
  • “This video was filmed in one take, meaning there are absolutely no hidden cuts or edits,” said Creezy.
  • “The machine took a month to build and another month to successfully work!”
  • Watch the video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.