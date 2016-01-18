Young girl has a fantastic reaction when a Carolina Panthers player gave her a football

The Carolina Panthers marched right down the field in four plays on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead over the Seattle Seahawks in their divisional-round playoff game.

Jonathan Stewart finished off the drive with a powerful run up the middle, the first rushing touchdown by a running back against the Seahawks since November, 2014.

But the best moment came after the touchdown run when Stewart went to the stands and gave the football to a young girl. Her reaction was absolutely fantastic.

Stewart just made her day and gave her a memory she’ll never forget.

