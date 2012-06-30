This Young Brooklyn Nets Fan Was The Star Of The NBA Draft

If you were no longer watching the NBA draft at midnight, deep into the second round in which most of the picks were international players, you were not alone.



But one fan that did stick it out was this young Brooklyn Nets fan, who is so Brooklyn, and super-duper excited about the Nets drafting a player he’s never heard of. And the world is a better place for having seen this kid do his thing…

Here’s the key moment. You can see the full video below…





