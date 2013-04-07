Young Boy With Brain Cancer Scores Touchdown During Nebraska Spring Game

Nebraska held their annual spring game this afternoon. And what is typically just a glorified scrimmage became something special when Jack Hoffman entered the game.



According to Huskers.com, seven-year-old Hoffman is suffering from a rare form of brain cancer. Wearing a full uniform, he was inserted late in the game on a 4th-and-1 play. He was handed the ball and raced 69 yards for a touchdown.

What a moment for young Hoffman. And kudos to Nebraska for the touching moment…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.