Young Boy With Brain Cancer Scores Touchdown During Nebraska Spring Game

Nebraska held their annual spring game this afternoon. And what is typically just a glorified scrimmage became something special when Jack Hoffman entered the game.
According to Huskers.com, seven-year-old Hoffman is suffering from a rare form of brain cancer. Wearing a full uniform, he was inserted late in the game on a 4th-and-1 play. He was handed the ball and raced 69 yards for a touchdown.
What a moment for young Hoffman. And kudos to Nebraska for the touching moment…
