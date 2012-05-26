You Will Never See A Better Catch Than This Game-Saving Leap

The scene is the first round of the NWAACC Baseball Championships between Everett Community College and Lower Columbia College.



With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Everett was trailing 4-2 with a runner on base.

And then…well, there are no words to do this justice. So just watch the video and make sure there is a soft surface below your jaw (via TheBigLead.com)…



