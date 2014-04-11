VIDEO: You Can Reach Right Inside With This New Personal Screen Called A MisTable

MisTable: reach-through personal screens for tabletops. Image courtesy of Bristol Interaction and Graphics group, University of Bristol, Copyright © 2014

A tabletop display with personal screens made from a curtain of mist which allow users to move images around and push through the screens and onto the display will be unveiled later this month.

MisTable, by Professor Sriram Subramanian and Dr Diego Martinez Plasencia from the University of Bristol’s Department of Computer Science, combines an interactive table with personal screens, built using fog, between the user and the tabletop surface.

They will present a research paper at one of the world’s most important conferences on human-computer interfaces, ACM CHI 2014 from April 26 to May 1.

These personal screens are both see-through and reach-through.

The see-through feature provides direct line of sight of the personal screen and the elements behind it on the tabletop.

The reach-through allows the user to switch from interacting with the personal screen to reaching through it to interact with the tabletop or the space above it.

Sriram Subramanian, Professor of Human-Computer Interaction, said: “Moving content between the tabletop and the personal screen allow users to share it with others or to get exclusive ownership over it. The research team believe MisTable could support new forms of interaction and collaboration in the future.”

