Yankees honour Victims Of Boston Marathon Bombings By Playing 'Sweet Caroline'

The Yankees put aside their rivalry with the Red Sox for one night to show their support for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombings.



Following the third inning, the Yankees played Neil Diamond’s classic hit “Sweet Caroline,” a song that is played during Red Sox home games at Fenway Park.The Yankees also had signs hanging outside the ballpark saying “united we stand” (see image below)…

Several other teams followed the Yankees lead and played the song at their ballparks. Here’s the video from Yankee Stadium (via the Yes Network) …

And here is the scene outside Yankee Stadium tonight…

We stand united with the @redsox: twitter.com/Yankees/status… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 16, 2013

