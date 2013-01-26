X-Games Snowmobiler Needed Emergency Heart Surgery After Scary Wreck

The X-Games got off to a rough start on the first night of competition as one snowmobiler was involved in an ugly crash that resulted in emergency heart surgery.



Caleb Moore was the first run of the night during the Snowmobile Free Style competition and was considered a favourite to win a medal. But he under-rotated one trick and after crashing, the snowmobile flipped up and landed on top of Moore (see replay at 1:03 mark below).

At first it was thought he had just suffered a concussion (his 11th according to his mother). And after being unconscious for several minutes, he got up and walked off the course. But according to John Branch of The New York Times, hours later, doctors found bleeding around the heart and determined he had suffered a heart contusion requiring surgery.

Here’s the video…

