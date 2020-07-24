The world's longest bridge made fully of glass has opened over a river in China, and the video looks incredible

South China Morning PostThe new glass bridge is reportedly the longest in the world.
- The longest fully glass bridge in the world has just opened in China.
- The new bridge in the Huangchuan Three Gorges Scenic Area in Lianzhou, southern China, is being reported as the longest glass bridge in the world.
- It’s 526 meters (1,726 feet) long and wide enough for cars to drive across.
- The bridge over the Lianjiang River also has four observation decks in the middle, which can hold 500 tourists at once, according to China News Service via Lad Bible.
- It took three years and cost 300 million yuan ($US43 million) to build, according to the South China Morning Post.
- Watch the video of the unveiling, with Guinness World Record reps in attendance, below.
