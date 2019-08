This coaster at the Fantawild Adventure theme park in Anhui province is over a half mile long and 100 feet high. It’s the largest wooden roller coaster in Eastern China.

Produced by Monica Manalo. Video courtesy of the Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.