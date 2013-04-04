A Woman Got Hit In The Face By A Home Run After The Guy Next To Her Jumped Out Of The Way

Pete Kozma hit a long home run that helped seal the Cardinals 6-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Unfortunately, that home run hit a female fan in either the face or upper torso and only after the guy standing next to her (seemingly her boyfriend) jumped out of the way.



Here’s the key moment slowed down. You can see the full video below…

