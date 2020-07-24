Video shows a woman threatening to shoot a bystander who confronted her for not wearing a face mask in a grocery store

YouTube/Perez Hilton Video posted on Perez Hilton’s YouTube page on Thursday shows a woman threatening to shoot a bystander who confronted her for not wearing a face mask.

Video posted by blogger Perez Hilton on Thursday shows a woman threatening to shoot a man who confronted her for not wearing a face mask inside a grocery store.

According to the post, the incident happened at a Stater Bros. Markets store in Beaumont, California.

Neither the identities of the woman, nor of the man filming, are known. Insider has contacted the Beaumont Police Department and Stater Bros. Markets for comment.

California residents are currently required to wear face masks outside of their home, or risk a misdemeanour and fine.

In the video, a woman is seen checking out while a man films her and asks why she isn’t following the statewide mandate to wear a mask outside of her home.

“You need to mind your own g–d— business, and get the f— out of here,” the woman tells him.

“Can you call a manager, please?” the man filming the video asks the teller. “Because the state says you have to wear a mask.”

The woman then tells the teller that if she wears a face mask she’d “have an anxiety in two minutes.”

“I really will. I have a medical condition, I have a note,” the woman says.

She then turns to the man again and says: “You are not video-taping me, because you will get shot outside this parking lot.”

The man then tells her he’s going to call the police.

“Go ahead, I’ll put my mask on,” the woman says, as she pulls a face mask out of her purse.

The video then ends.

Insider reached out to both Stater Bros. and the Beaumont Police for comment early Friday morning, but did not immediately receive a response from either.

According to California’s COVID-19 website, residents are currently required to wear face masks when outside of their home, with some exceptions. People with certain medical and mental health conditions are exempted from the rule.

Disobeying the rule could result in a misdemeanour and a fine.

California has become the new epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, with Los Angeles currently recording the most cases in the country at more than 165,000 as of Friday.

