Video shows a woman shouting 'go back to whatever f---ing Asian country you belong in' at another woman for working out in public

A viral video captured a woman shouting racist comments at another woman working out in public.

“Go back to whatever f—ing Asian country you belong in,” the woman could be heard shouting.

The incident took place in Torrance, California, according to the Twitter account that posted it.

My coworker/friend encountered an evil racist at the park during her workout in Torrance today ???? pic.twitter.com/z0fXtUNpmI — Sweet T (@mynamegangg) June 10, 2020

According to the Twitter account that posted the video, the woman who was yelled at and filmed the incident had jumped onto the stairs, and the other woman bumped into her. The altercation apparently started when the first woman said “Jesus.”

“Don’t you ever say ‘Oh Jesus’ to me when I want to use the stairs you little b—-,” the woman could be heard yelling in the video.

As of late Wednesday, the video had been viewed about 4 million times on Twitter.

The woman taking the video responded: “There’s other stairs,” before being called an “ignorant teenager.”

There is no backstory. My friend records her workouts often and she said she just jumped on the stairs ???? pic.twitter.com/CEXiLkKTWT — Sweet T (@mynamegangg) June 10, 2020

The video starts with the woman yelling: “We don’t play games here anymore. OK. Next time you ever talk to me like that, you’re going to get your arse kicked by my family. They’re going to f— you up.”

The woman working asks: “What did I do?”

The second woman yells at her to go to a gym and complains that she’s taking up the stairs.

“This is not just for you. Get the f— out of this world. Get the f— out of this state,” she screams. Go back to whatever f—ing Asian country you belong in. This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here.”

She continued by threatening the woman that when she posted the video on Facebook, “every f—ing person would beat the crap out of you.”

By the end of the video, the woman could be heard mocking the woman’s clothes.

“Who wears black in California sun. Who the f— wears black. Are you an idiot? ” she said before walking off.

The video was trending on social media in the midst of protests for racial justice.

