Video shows heroic Australian woman brave raging flames to save a badly wounded, crying koala from a bushfire

Youtube/The Sun A still from the video showing Toni Doherty taking the koala to safety wrapped in her t-shirt.

A woman in Australia saved a badly-wounded, crying koala from a bushfire in New South Wales in Australia.

Video footage shows how Toni Doherty rushed to pick the animal up from a tree surrounded by flames, using her own t-shirt to scoop him up into her arms.

The koala was then washed and wrapped in a blanket before being taken away to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, according to 9News.

Six people have died as a result of the fires in the state of New South Wales since October, and 577 homes have been destroyed, according to The Associated Press.

9News Sydney named the woman who rescued the koala as Toni Doherty.

Doherty told 9News she was passing by the area when she saw the animal and acted on instinct to save him.

“I knew if we didn’t get him down from the tree then he would have been up there in amongst the flames,” she told 9News.

Footage of the full rescue can be seen below.

In the video, Doherty rushes towards the koala and picks him up with her own t-shirt.

The koala is removed from a tree branch and appears to be very badly burned, with scabs all over its body.

Doherty then gives the koala water to drink and washes his body before wrapping him up in a blanket.

The incident took place in Port Macquarie, a town in New South Wales that has been hit badly by the recent bushfires in Australia .

The koala, who Doherty named Lewis after her grandson was taken to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

9News reporter Lizzie Pearl said in a tweet that Lewis is suffering from serious burns but was well enough to “have a munch on some eucalyptus leaves” on Wednesday.

Lewis is around 14 years old … he’s well enough to have a munch on some eucalyptus leaves this morning. Is still suffering some serious burns after being rescued from a bushfire yesterday. ???? @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/OFzX9PqfeW — Lizzie Pearl (@lizziepearl) November 19, 2019

A series of devastating bushfires are currently raging along Australia’s east coast.

The koala is currently listed as a “vulnerable” species by the Australia’s Environment Ministry, and the recent fires are thought to have killed hundreds of them.

